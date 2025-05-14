"Studious Samurai" - MMA X reacts to Jiri Prochazka turning down fight over university exams

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka was last seen in action when he defeated Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. He was recently offered a fight at UFC 317 during the International Fight Week, but the Czech fighter turned down the opportunity because of his university exams. This news elicited several reactions from netizens.

Prochazka, who won the UFC title in his third fight, has been a sensation since making his UFC debut and has fought 7 times in the UFC, winning 5 of those fights. Both of his losses came against the now-former champion Alex Pereira, who knocked out Prochazka each time.

Home of Fight on X shared the news of Prochazka turning down a fight over university exams.

"Jiri Prochazka reveals that he was recently offered his next ufc fight but declined saying he has university exams in June. He wants to complete the exams and then start negotiating for his next fight which he wants in the holiday months, per interview to Sportcz / bert_mma"

"Studious Samurai"

"Chama got him studying omggg"

"He is a fighting geek"

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Jiri Prochazka throws light on trash-talking in MMA

Jiri Prochazka threw light on trash-talking in MMA while talking to Joe Rogan on JRE. Prochazka has always been respectful towards his opponents, and he disapproves of trash-talking before fights. Hence, he asserted that it feels insincere when fighters reconcile afterwards.

"Let's be honest... That's why I like to keep same words, same attitude, before the fight, in the preparation, in the fight and after the fight. All the time, like, the same. That's me. And I want to show me, not me before and me after."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (1:00:45):

