"Stylistic nightmare but the reward is literally a title shot" - Stephen Thompson welcomes Kamaru Usman's idea to fight him next; fans excited

Kamaru Usman's search for an opponent takes an intriguing turn as he considers facing former two-time title challenger Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. Usman, who is eager to get back in the win column after two back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards, sees Wonderboy as a compelling option for a comeback fight.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the UFC welterweight champion praised Wonderboy's skills and expressed interest in finally sharing the octagon with him.

The feeling is mutual as 'Wonderboy' responded positively to Usman's callout, posting an unofficial poster of the potential matchup.

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts, acknowledging the challenges of the matchup but also recognizing the potential rewards.

Many fans pointed out that facing Usman would be a "stylistic nightmare" for Thompson, given Usman's wrestling prowess. However, they also emphasized that a win against the former champion could put 'Wonderboy' back in the title picture.

One fan wrote:

"Stylistic nightmare but the reward is literally a title shot"

Responding to the comment, another fan added:

"Exactly that, Wonderboy said he only wanted strikers but a win against Usman should get that title shot"

Fans' further commented:

"Wonderboy crazy for this if they do it."

Sharing their perspective another fan wrote:

"Usman is getting old and he just lost to a rangey striker. Of course WB is old too and his defensive wrestling isn't as good as Leon's"

"Yoooo Wonderboy proving good karma is real. Idk if a win means title shot but its definitely a good step towards it."

"don’t hate this for either fighter. Wonderboy will be a huge underdog but needs a win like this if he wants to make one more run before retirement. Usman can win this one and then probably one more before being back at the top of the line for a shot"

Kamaru Usman's impressive UFC record in the welterweight division

Kamaru Usman is a highly accomplished and talented fighter in the UFC's welterweight division. His incredible record has made him one of the most dominant fighters in the sport. Usman's journey in the Octagon has been filled with numerous victories, thrilling finishes and championship triumphs.

With an impressive record of 20 wins, 3 losses, and no draws, Kamaru Usman has proven himself to be one of the best fighters in the sport. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his ability to end fights in a spectacular way. He has achieved 9 knockout wins, 1 submission victory, and an impressive 3 first-round finishes, which showcases his explosive and well-rounded skillset.