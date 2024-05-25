ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States trains jiu-jitsu day and night. He's done so since he was eight years old, alongside twin brother Tye, the ONE welterweight submission grappling king.

However, aside from rolling on the mats every chance he gets, Ruotolo also partakes a lot in his other passion -- surfing.

The Ruotolo brothers grew up in California, and currently have a gym set up in Costa Rica, where they enjoy the gnarly waves and rich surf culture.

Speaking on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast in a recent guest appearance, Ruotolo talked about how much he loves surfing as a companion training element to his martial arts.

The 21-year-old American phenom said:

“I love surfing with all my heart, just as much as anything, really. I started all my sports at the same time, so surfing has been in my life as long as jiu-jitsu. Surfing is probably one of the greatest cross-trainings you can do for jiu-jitsu, for sure.”

Ruotolo is set to make his professional mixed martial arts debut against fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Kade Ruotolo says his move to MMA will be seamless: "I believe our style is the best for that transition"

Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo is set to make his pro-MMA debut at ONE 167 on Prime Video next month, and he says fans should expect him to be a natural at this game.

Ruotolo says the way he and his brother train makes it easy to switch to MMA. Speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

"In the most humble way possible, I believe our style is the best for that transition [to MMA]. We pride ourselves on having solid wrestling. We love our wrestling."