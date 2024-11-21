Submission specialists Dante Leon and Bruno Pucci collide in all-grappling affair at ONE Fight Night 26

ONE Championship's new signee Dante Leon will make his promotional debut this coming Dec. 6 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

At ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, the Canadian BJJ star will figure in a 10-minute lightweight submission grappling contest against Bruno Pucci.

“ICYMI 🚨 Two-time IBJJF No-Gi World Champion Dante Leon duels longtime ONE veteran and fellow no-gi specialist Bruno Pucci in a submission grappling showdown on December 6 at ONE Fight Night 26 on @primevideo! Can "Puccibull" spoil the Canadian sensation's debut?”

Dante Leon will look to make a great first impression in his first foray into the home of martial arts. The multi-time IBJJF and ADCC medalist is one of the most technically savvy athletes in the BJJ circuit and will look to showcase his elite skills in front of a global audience.

However, it won't be a walk in the park for the 29-year-old since he'll face a ONE Championship veteran.

While Pucci fought exclusively in MMA matches in the promotion, he's also a two-time No Gi Grappling World Championship. 'Puccibull' is a proven finisher of the highest order, with four of his five victories in ONE coming by submission.

ONE Fight Night 26 will feature three submission grappling matches

ONE Fight Night 26 will feature 12 exhilarating bouts of multiple combat sports disciplines.

The world's largest martial arts organization certainly made fans of 'The Gentle Art' happy with three confirmed all-grappling wars.

The first of two world title bouts will feature the rematch between atomweight submission grappling world champion Mayssa Bastos against the same opponent she dethroned, Danielle Kelly.

Apart from Leon and Pucci's showdown, there's also the debut of 19-year-old phenom Cole Abate going against 'The Grandmaster of Flying Submissions' Shinya Aoki in a lightweight submission grappling contest.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 26 free live as it happens in US primetime.

