"Such a chill, deadly guy" - Fans react as 31-year-old UFC fighter, who once lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin, retires from MMA

MMA fans across the world have taken notice of a fighter recently hanging up his gloves. Many expressed their admiration for the individual, who once suffered defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin.

Ad

The person in question is UFC welterweight Jared Gooden, who posted a video on X, announcing his decision to step away from the world of combat sports. The 31-year-old has decided to retire due to a lack of drive and the fact that he recently became a father to a newly-born daughter, saying:

''I wanna take this time to let everybody know, my time has come. I’m walking away from the sport. I just don’t have the love or the passion I had for it anymore, like I did when I was younger. I keep everything pretty private, but me and this amazing woman brought a beautiful baby girl into this world, and my focus is on her now. I’m going to hang up my gloves for now, and I can’t wait to let you guys know what I’m going to do next in life.”

Ad

Trending

Check out Jared Gooden's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following Gooden's announcement, an X user named @qpe posted a clip of 'Nite Train's pad-work session before his bout against Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 98 last year.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions, with one fan writing:

''Such a chill deadly guy. He was Champ material.''

Another one stated:

''That man is just a tank on a mission when he fights, no other way he could have made it to the ufc otherwise lol''

Other fans wrote:

''MMA one of the only professions when you retire majority the fans sh*t on you lol''

Ad

''Don’t be like this. Let them man retire in peace lmao. Seeing this live was hilarious though''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @qpe on X]

Everything to know about Jared Gooden's time in UFC

Jared Gooden made his UFC debut against Alan Jouban at UFC 255 in 2020 and suffered an unanimous decision loss. He left after going 1-3 in the promotion, which included a loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov at UFC 260.

Gooden found success in different promotions, earning him a second chance in the UFC. The American's promotional return did not go according to plan, as he lost to Carlston Harris by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 221. In his next octagon outing at UFC on ESPN 52, the 31-year-old picked up a submission win against Wellington Turman, before losing to Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 98 last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.