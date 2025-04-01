"Such a high-level fight" - Fans in awe of the kickboxing genius champ-champ Regian Eersel displayed against Arian Sadikovic

Regian Eersel may be the reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, but there was one performance that showcased he is far from a one-dimensional striker.

Ad

This occured when he put his kickboxing gold on the line against German-Bosnian challenger Arian Sadikovic in the main event of ONE 156, which took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in April 2022.

Check out the highlights of that matchup below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It was no easy feat for Eersel, who battled through intense pressure to defeat Sadikovic and successfully defend his crown for the fourth time.

Eersel relied on his superior reach and athleticism early on, punishing Sadikovic with a barrage of flying knee strikes. However, the challenger refused to go down without a fight in the second round, landing a knee strike of his own that dropped the defending world champion to the mat.

Ad

Despite the knockdown, Eersel regrouped and dominated the next two rounds, banking on a relentless stream of strikes from the outside to maintain control.

The bout remained up for grabs heading into the final frame, but Eersel's work rate spelled the difference as he outpaced Sadikovic in the closing moments to walk away with a hard-earned unanimous decision.

Instagram users could not help but marvel at Eersel's resilience in the face of adversity in the comment section of the video posted above:

Ad

Comments from Instagram

Regian Eersel defends kickboxing gold again at ONE Fight Night 30

Regian Eersel will attend to his responsibility as the divisional kingpin when he reports for duty in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad

There, he is set have his hands on French rival Alexis Nicolas in a trilogy bout, happening live in U.S. primetime at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada will get to catch this duel live and for free on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.