"Such a menace" - Fans marvel at Jonathan Haggerty's crazy power levels in collaboration with martial arts personality Dua Shkara

Jonathan Haggerty has the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in his possession for a good reason — and a recent fitness challenge proved why he's every bit the physical marvel his reputation suggests.

Popular social media personality Dua Shkara recently traveled to England to visit the famed Knowlesly Academy, where she put the British striker through a series of grueling and entertaining physical tests.

Under the watchful eyes of Haggerty's trainer, Christian Knowles, the two faced off in a range of challenges, including the Flash Kick Frenzy, Battle of the Bends, Muay Thai Pad War, and Last Kick Standing.

Watch the 'Fiery Fitness Face-Off' uploaded by ONE Championship on YouTube below:

Shkara showed she's no slouch when it comes to fitness, but Haggerty was clearly on another level in some aspects, reinforcing his status as one of the top athletes in the game today.

Fans were left impressed, not only by Haggerty's physicality but also by the engaging chemistry between the two, making for a fun yet eye-opening crossover moment.

One commenter said:

"No way was I expecting her to keep up the speed rep kick and match Haggerty. She is a beast. Definitely impressed."

Check out more comments below:

Fan comments

Jonathan Haggerty wishes to share the same stage with Nabil Anane

Jonathan Haggerty continues to shine as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, but his ambitions stretch beyond his current reign.

The 28-year-old native of London, England, has expressed his desire to return to his roots in 'the art of eight limbs' for a high-stakes showdown against ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

Haggerty shared this aspiration to test Anane's mettle during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"It'll be a fight I'd love to have and big respect to him. He's a lovely champion, a lovely fighter."

