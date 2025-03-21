"Such a sick card" - Fans can't wait for ONE Championship's historic return to Japan with ONE 172 on Sunday

The anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as fans eagerly discuss ONE Championship's highly awaited return to Japan this weekend.

Set to take place at the iconic Saitama Super Arena this Sunday, March 23, ONE 172 marks the promotion's fifth card in "The Land of the Rising Sun" and promises an action-packed evening with a stacked lineup of 14 intriguing bouts.

Fueling the excitement, the world's largest martial arts organization recentlyd dropped an official event preview on YouTube, sparking a wave of enthusiastic reactions in the video's comment section:

It's easy to see where the hype comes, with the spectacle featuring six high-profile matchups on the marquee.

The extravaganza puts the spotlight on Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who finally gets his chance to lock horns with hometown hero Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight after over a year of build-up.

Meanwhile, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai aims to claim two-sport glory when he collides with Masaaki Noiri for the interim kickboxing gold at 155 pounds in the co-headliner.

On the other hand, two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9 crosses paths with interim champion Nabil Anane for the second in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification duel.

Moreover, the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship will be up for grabs when Adriano Moraes runs it back with Japanese rival Yuya Wakamatsu.

Also, former champions Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao are booked to face each other for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

Lastly, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom enters enemy territory to stake her ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship against Kana Morimoto.

ONE 172's headliner is expected to steal the show

If there's one fight poised to leave an indelible impression at ONE 172, ONE Chairman and CEO Charti Sityodtong believes it's the main event, which pits Rodtang Jitmuangnon against Takeru Segawa.

The head honcho stated this during the pre-ONE 172 press conference:

"This fight is honestly one of the biggest fights in kickboxing history. Sixty years of history around the world, fans from all around the world are excited, and it's going to be an absolutely explosive, explosive fight."

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

