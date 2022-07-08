Sean O'Malley offers to fight Henry Cejudo, provides date for potential UFC clash

The ongoing feud between UFC bantamweight star ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley and Henry Cejudo appears to have reached another crescendo. O’Malley has now taken to his official Twitter account to put forth a fight proposal and date for ‘Triple C.’

O’Malley posted a tweet wherein he suggested that he’d like to fight Cejudo on September 10th, which is when the UFC 279 event is expected to transpire. Additionally, ‘Sugar’ once again jibed at the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion’s weight, labeling Cejudo a “fat a**.” O’Malley’s tweet reads as follows:

“Sept 10th to soon fat a** or you all talk @henry. Can’t find his twitter someone tag please”

"Sept 10th to soon fat ass or you all talk @henry. Can't find his twitter someone tag please"

Furthermore, Sean O'Malley also put forth a post on his Instagram Stories mocking Henry Cejudo's height. You can check out a screenshot of the same below:

Screenshot of O'Malley's Instagram Stories post

Sean O’Malley’s most recent fight was a bantamweight bout against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on July 2nd. The fight ended in an NC (No Contest) after an eye poke rendered Munhoz unable to continue.

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo’s last fight witnessed him defend the UFC bantamweight title with a second-round TKO victory over Dominick Cruz in May 2020. Cejudo announced his retirement after his fight against Cruz and vacated the title.

Nevertheless, ‘Triple C’ re-entered the USADA testing pool earlier this year and is expected to return to the octagon sooner rather than later. Neither O’Malley’s nor Cejudo’s respective next opponents and exact comeback dates have been officially announced as of yet.

ESPN MMA



Per the UFC's anti-doping policy, fighters re-entering the pool are typically tested for six months before being eligible to compete. After two years of retirement, Henry Cejudo will re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool Monday, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told

Sean O’Malley and Henry Cejudo trade barbs backstage at UFC 276

After his fight against Munhoz, Sean O’Malley had a backstage interview that was interrupted by Henry Cejudo. While Cejudo was escorted away before things escalated, he did manage to slip in a few verbal jabs at ‘Sugar’ during their backstage confrontation. Challenging the 27-year-old O’Malley to a fight, the 35-year-old Cejudo stated:

"I'd love a tune-up. What do you say, precious? When would you want to bend the knee and what time because I think you absolutely s**k."

Watch the O’Malley-Cejudo run-in in the video below:

Carlos Contreras Legaspi



"I'd love a tune up"



Henry Cejudo was escorted out of backstage after he interrupted Sean O'Malleys post fight interview.

Not one to be outdone, O’Malley later sounded off on ‘Triple C’ during the event's post-fight press conference. Indicating that Cejudo was drunk and possibly on drugs, O’Malley opined that the freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medalist was probably having a midlife crisis. ‘Sugar’ said:

"That little fata** should stay retired. He's running around drunk in the backstage, got escorted out, tripping over things, running into things. Looks like he's on drugs, looks fat. I don't know if he's having a midlife crisis or what."

Watch O’Malley discuss his confrontation with Cejudo in the video below:

MMAFighting.com



"Looks like he's on drugs. Looks fat. Maybe having a midlife crisis."



Sean O'Malley says "fatass" Henry Cejudo "should stay retired"

