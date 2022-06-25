'Suga' Sean O'Malley reveals his 'ideal' next opponent if he beats Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276

Sean O'Malley recently discussed the depth of the bantamweight division in a video. He also opened up about his 'ideal' next opponent if he manages to bypass the threat of Pedro Munhoz on July 2.

The exciting prospect finds himself ranked #13 in the 135lb weight class after back-to-back knockout victories in his last three outings. 'Suga' has been vocal over social media for some time about wanting to face higher-ranked opponents. He will get that chance when he faces the tough Brazilian next month.

In the latest episode of the 'Bromalley' show on his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley revealed the man he'd enjoy meeting in the octagon next. This is if his clash with Pedro Munhoz goes well.

"I know Adrian Yanez just got moved to 15, [he] called me out, that's a potential fight in the future... [Petr Yan in the fall after Pedro Munhoz?] You never know, that would be ideal, that would be ideal... Yeah, that sounded cool [to fight Petr Yan in Russia when he was bantamweight champion], but, you know, he's not the champ now... I think that'll still be a mega-fight someday."

Petr Yan is sitting on the sidelines, desperate to fight towards the end of the year. However, it seems the majority of the top-ranked contenders at bantamweight are all booked.

Rob Font suffered a complete beatdown at the hands of Marlon Vera. He is the only fighter inside the top 10 who isn't scheduled to compete though.

Check out what Sean O'Malley had to say about the potential clash and more in the video below:

Sean O'Malley's UFC career so far

Sean O'Mally stole the spotlight with a knockout in the first round of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. Post that, he quickly rose to fame within the sport and became a household name.

Despite not finding the finish in his first two UFC appearances, his exciting style caught the eye of the fans. His subsequent performances only helped build his name-value.

Following his two-year hiatus from the octagon, O'Malley came back with a vengeance. Consecutive first-round finishes of Jose Alberto Quinonez and Eddie Wineland kickstarted his ascension to stardom. Despite a controversial loss to Marlon Vera, the 27-year-old never skipped a beat.

The tricky Brazilian in Thomas Almeida, the hard-headed Kris Moutinho, and a tough Raulian Paiva all fell victim to the striking prowess of O'Malley. He now finds himself in the toughest fight of his life when he faces Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

