'Sugar' Sean's next fight: 3 possible opponents for Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley currently has no opponent booked for his next fight, but there are some logical options given the anticlimactic ending of his previous bout against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

The fight against Munhoz ended after O'Malley accidentally poked the 35-year-old in the eye, leading the referee to stop the bout after the Brazilian could no longer compete due to the injury. 'Sugar' and some fans suggested that 'The Young Punisher' wasn't as hurt as he claimed.

This makes a potential rematch against Munhoz the most logical next bout for O'Malley, especially given that the accidental ruling led to a no contest. If that is the UFC's plan. the bout will likely be scheduled soon as both men are likely fresh after training for the UFC 276 fight.

Marlon Vera has a bout scheduled with fellow top-10 bantamweight Dominick Cruz. 'Chito' is the only fighter to have beaten O'Malley within the UFC, making a potential rematch very appealing to the MMA fanbase.

However, if Vera defeats former champion Cruz, the Ecuadorian will likely be calling for a title shot. If Cruz can get the better of Vera, the rematch might be more appealing to 'Chito' and the UFC.

UFC legend Frankie Edgar is also looking for a bout, with his preference being UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. 'The Answer' has stated that he will fight anyone the organization puts in front of him at bantamweight in what will be the final fight of his career.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Just spoke with @AliAbdelaziz00 , who says that Frankie Edgar has requested to fight for a final time at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden and will face whoever the promotion puts in front of him. Just spoke with @AliAbdelaziz00, who says that Frankie Edgar has requested to fight for a final time at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden and will face whoever the promotion puts in front of him.

The UFC are clearly keen to promote Sean O'Malley, so giving him a household name like Edgar would be a very logical move. O'Malley doesn't have many similar names on his record, with Vera being the biggest name to date. This means that 'Sugar' would also likely be keen to take on the former UFC lightweight champion.

The 40-year-old has lost his last two UFC bouts against Vera and Cory Sandhagen, so it seems like Edgar's championship winning days are over and it's perhaps a good time for O'Malley to pounce.

How many UFC knockouts does Sean O'Malley have on his record?

Sean O'Malley currently has seven wins, one loss and one no contest in his UFC career. Five of those wins came via KO or TKO, which is an impressive haul given the standards of opponents within the promotion.

O'Malley's only two wins that he didn't finish were his first two bouts within the organization. On his UFC debut, O'Malley went all three rounds against Terrion Ware at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale, something he repeated in his sophomore outing versus Andre Soukhamthath.

In the 27-year-old's most recent UFC bout, he suffered his first no contest result since turning professional in MMA. An accidental eye poke caused Sean O'Malley's bout against Munhoz to be stopped early.

