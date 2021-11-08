SugarHill Steward explains why he thinks Jake Paul picked Tommy Fury as his next opponent 

Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward spoke about the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

Speaking to FightHype.com, Steward explained why 'The Problem Child' picked Tommy Fury as his next opponent.

Steward claims that Paul wants to challenge himself by fighting high-level pugilists, so he chose Tommy Fury, who has been boxing since he was a child.

"I think Jake [Paul] wants to fight better fighters," said SugarHill Steward. "So this is a step up for both of them. Both are fighting somebody that's a worthy opponent and I think it's pretty much evenly matched."

Steward's appreciation of 'The Problem Child' stems from his latest performance inside the boxing ring against Tyron Woodley. Paul defeated the former UFC welterweight champion via unanimous decision in an eight-round bout.

The fight proved to be significantly beneficial for Jake Paul's boxing career. Having pulled off the seemingly impossible task, Paul legitimized his name in pugilistic circles, proving that he could stand toe-to-toe with top-tier fighters.

SugarHill Steward also commended Jake Paul's punching power; said "it gotta have some pop"

SugarHill Steward gave his take on Jake Paul's enigmatic power.

The veteran trainer, who coached Tyson Fury to a knockout victory over Deontay Wilder, stated that Paul has to have some power in his hands.

Recalling Jake Paul's knockout over Ben Askren, Steward said:

"I don't know because I ain't got hit with it. And I ain't seen it but I think he [has] one knockout and it was a right hand? So I think it gotra have some pop!... because that was a cold knockout. So it gotta have some pop somewhere, maybe it's in both hands, I'm not sure!"

Watch SugarHill Steward's full interview with FightHype below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Utathya Ghosh