Who is SugarHill Steward, Tyson Fury's trainer?

SugarHill Steward (left) and Tyson Fury (right) [Credits: @Tyson_Fury via Twitter]
Modified Oct 10, 2021 03:52 PM IST
SugarHill Steward is an American boxing trainer and a former policeman from Detroit, Michigan. He's best known as the trainer of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. SugarHill has coached 'The Gypsy King' in his last two fights against Deontay Wilder.

SugarHill Steward operates his own premises at Kronk Gym in Detroit, where he first met Tyson Fury in 2010. Steward started managing and training Fury after the Englishman's stalemate with Deontay Wilder in the duo's first outing back in 2020.

Tyson Fury is back training with SugarHill Steward 🤝 https://t.co/1wKwvrZUYc

Tyson Fury parted ways with his long-time trainer Ben Davison before joining hands with Steward. In an interview given to The Telegraph, 'The Gypsy King' stated that Davison had declined the offer of Fury splitting time with him and Steward.

Fury also stated that he changed camps because he wanted to secure a knockout finish over Deontay Wilder.

"That was that, he resigned. I didn't get rid of him, Ben walked away of his own accord. He's got other commitments as well. He's training Billy Joe Saunders and I'm over here [in Las Vegas] for months at a time, and it's probably worked out for the better. The only reason I'm with SugarHill is because I need a knockout in this fight. If I was looking to nick a points win, I'd have stuck with Ben."

SugarHill Steward has undoubtedly lived up to expectations. Tyson Fury has finished Deontay Wilder twice in their last two fights.

Their trilogy fight recently concluded with Tyson Fury brutally knocking out Deontay Wilder in the eleventh round after an action-packed fight where both fighters were knocked down twice.

Being the nephew of renowned boxing trainer Emanuel Steward, SugarHill Steward worked with several notable fighters like Adonis Stevenson, Anthony Dirrell and Charles Martin before taking up a full-time role with Fury.

We all good, me and Sugar Hill still holding it up, #1 tysonfuryofficialmerchandise.com/product-tag/su… https://t.co/79mMtO2STC

Tyson Fury commended SugarHill Steward in the post-fight interview after knocking out Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury was full of praise for SugarHill Steward after defeating Deontay Wilder in the trilogy.

"I need to thank my trainer," 'The Gypsy King' said. "Without this man I wouldn’t have knocked him out. In [rounds] nine, 10 and 11, he was going, 'get this guy out of here… stop messing around.' The big dogs pull it out late on. Sugar pushed me to knock him out, he really did."

Watch the interview below:

"He took his licks and got back up.""It was a great performance. A great victory!"@davidhaye weighs in on @Tyson_Fury's win in the trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder! 👏#FuryWilder3 https://t.co/kNZgEprhg9
