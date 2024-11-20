Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai showdown pits two familiar foes against one another. The talented pugilists clashed in the amateur boxing realm, with Edwards defeating Yafai via split decision back in 2015. They're now set to collide in the professional boxing dominion.

Edwards lost his IBF flyweight championship to Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez via ninth-round stoppage in Dec. 2023. It marked the British fighters's first defeat as a pro boxer. Edwards' next fight, which is also his most recent, saw him return to the win column. Despite suffering a bad cut, 'Showtime' bested Adrian Curiel via a technical decision in June 2024.

While Edwards is a highly accomplished amateur boxer himself, Galal Yafai managed to win gold in the flyweight division at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Yafai isn't as experienced as his rival in the pro boxing sphere. However, the British fighter of Yemeni descent boasts an unbeaten record in the paid ranks. He's coming off a dominant third-round TKO victory against Sergio Oliva in Sept. 2024.

Trending

Presently, Edwards is booked to fight Yafai, with the interim WBC flyweight championship at stake. The Edwards-Yafai fight is scheduled to headline a Matchroom Boxing card, which features a number of other exciting fights as well.

What time is Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai?

As per the latest listings on DAZN, for fans in the United Kingdom, the card will start with the prelims airing live at 4:15 pm GMT on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. The main card starts at 7 pm GMT. The Edwards-Yafai main event fighter walkouts are expected to come around 10:50 pm GMT.

For viewers in the United States of America, this would mean the prelims start at 11:15 am ET / 8:15 am PT on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. The main card would commence at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. The main event fighter entrances could transpire at approximately 5:50 pm ET / 2:50 pm PT. The headliners' entrance timings could vary based on the preceding fights' duration.

Check out the prelims, main card, and main event walkout timings below:

Country Prelims Main card Main event start time U.S.A. 11:15 am ET / 8:15 am PT (Nov. 30) 2 pm ET / 11 am PT (Nov. 30) 5:50 pm ET / 2:50 pm PT (Nov. 30) U.K. 4:15 pm GMT (Nov. 30) 7 pm GMT (Nov. 30) 10:50 pm GMT (Nov. 30) U.A.E. 8:15 pm GST (Nov. 30) 11 pm GST (Nov. 30) 2:50 am GST (Dec. 1) India 9:45 pm IST (Nov. 30) 12:30 am IST (Dec. 1) 4:20 am IST (Dec. 1) Brazil 1:15 pm BRT (Nov. 30) 4 pm BRT (Nov. 30) 7:50 pm BRT (Nov. 30) Australia 2:15 am AEST (Dec. 1) 5 am AEST (Dec. 1) 8:50 am AEST (Dec. 1)

How to watch Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai?

The much-awaited event, headlined by the Edwards vs. Yafai showdown, will be streamed/broadcast on DAZN. Fans can watch the event live, provided they have a DAZN subscription. Currently, DAZN can be availed in more than 200 countries.

Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai venue

The Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai event is set to transpire at the BP Pulse Live arena (formerly known as the Resorts World Arena) in Birmingham, England.

Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai full fight card

According to the latest listings, the matchups booked to take place at the Matchroom Boxing event broadcast on DAZN are as follows (*the fight card is subject to change):

Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai (vacant WBC interim flyweight title)

Cameron Vuong vs. Gavin Gwynne (lightweight)

Conah Walker vs. Lewis Ritson (welterweight)

Kieron Conway vs. Ryan Kelly (vacant Commonwealth middleweight title)

Hamza Uddin vs. Benn Norman (flyweight)

Troy Jones vs. Michael Stephenson (light heavyweight)

Taylor Bevan vs. Greg O'Neill (super middleweight)

Aaron Bowen vs. TBA (middleweight)

Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Marvin Solano (lightweight)

Callum Smith vs. TBA (light heavyweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback