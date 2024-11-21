Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai prediction: Picking the winner of the flyweight bout

The Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai prediction is here to provide fans with strategic and tactical insight into next Saturday's flyweight boxing match. The two men headline a Matchroom Boxing event in a 12-rounder for the WBC interim flyweight title.

It's an underrated contest with strong implications for Yafai if he can emerge victorious. However, other noteworthy fights are also featured on the card, with Kieran Conway and Ryan Kelly locking horns for the Commonwealth middleweight title over 12 rounds.

Despite the regional hype, they aren't the only championship bout scheduled for the evening, as Troy Jones will look to set the prelims alight by defending his English light heavyweight title against Michael Stephenson. With so much action promised, who is favored to win next weekend?

Trending

#1. WBC interim flyweight title: Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai

Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai is one of the more curious bouts on the card as it implies tremendous expectations for the latter. Edwards is a proven and far more seasoned boxer with a 21-1 record. Furthermore, he previously held IBF flyweight gold. Yafai, by contrast, is no world championship-level fighter.

He could be, but at just 8-0, he hasn't proven it yet. Much of the hype surrounding him stems from his Olympic gold medal win in 2020. However, the Olympics in boxing is largely reserved for amateurs, and he hasn't impressed in his most recent outings despite TKO'ing his opponents.

Expand Tweet

His defensive work is also worrisome as he is occasionally stationary, eating more punches than he should. And while he doesn't sit on his punches, he does start to fade as the fight progresses, which doesn't bode well for him in a 12-rounder against a more experienced boxer who has tasted world championship success.

Yafai has decent volume but has too many holes for the more skillful Edwards not to expose. As a matter of fact, Edwards has only ever lost to unbeaten multi-division champion Jesse Rodriguez. A WBC interim flyweight title win for him is almost certain.

The Prediction: Sunny Edwards via unanimous decision

#2. The rest of the Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai predictions

Winners in bold.

Lightweight: Cameron Vuong vs. Gavin Gwynne

Welterweight: Conah Walker vs. Lewis Ritson

Commonwealth middleweight title: Kieron Conway vs. Ryan Kelly

English light heavyweight title: Troy Jones vs. Michael Stephenson

Flyweight: Hamza Uddin vs. Benn Norman

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback