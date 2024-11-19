Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

  • home icon
By Pranav Pandey
Modified Nov 19, 2024 14:35 GMT
Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai ring walkout songs.

The highly anticipated Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai clash is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The 12-round all-British showdown is slated for the interim WBC flyweight title.

The two boxers first crossed paths as amateurs in 2015, with Edwards edging out a victory via split decision. However, it was Yafai who earned a spot on Team Great Britain for the 2016 Rio Olympics, where his journey ended in the round of 16.

Yafai later redeemed himself with a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while Edwards enjoyed a successful reign as the IBF champion from May 2021 to December 2023 before relinquishing his title to Jesse Rodriguez.

'Showtime' is fresh off an eighth-round technical decision victory over Adrian Curiel in June, marking a rebound from his loss to Rodriguez. Edwards originally claimed the IBF title in September 2019 with a unanimous decision triumph over Rosendo Hugo Guarneros.

Meanwhile, Yafai is coming off a technical knockout victory over Sergio Oliva in September, making a quick two-month turnaround. The Olympic gold medalist began his professional journey in style, securing a knockout win against Carlos Vado Bautista in February 2022.

Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

Walkouts are the driving force of every major fight night, turning the arena into a whirlwind of excitement. These iconic entrances ignite the boxers' adrenaline while the charged atmosphere sweeps through the crowd, amplifying the anticipation for the clashes to come.

While the walkout songs for the highly anticipated Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai fight remain under wraps, let’s revisit some of the tracks these fighters have chosen to set the stage in their past bouts.

Boasting a professional record of 21-1, with four knockout victories, Edwards enters the bout as the more seasoned competitor, determined to claim another significant title.

'Showtime' is known for his eclectic choice of songs for his ring walkouts. For his November 2022 fight against Felix Alvarado, the 28-year-old Londoner made a memorable entrance, stepping out to a live performance of 'Toothache' by British rapper Jaykae.

youtube-cover

For his fight with Jayson Mama in December 2021, Edwards made his entrance to the powerful beats of Drake's 'No Friends In The Industry'.

youtube-cover

Meanwhile, Yafai comes into the fight with an unblemished professional record of 8-0, including six knockouts, as he prepares for his first shot at a major title.

For his April bout against Agustin Mauro Gauto, Yafai made his entrance to the laid-back vibes of 'Ocean Cuisine' by Larry June, Cardo, and 2 Chainz.

youtube-cover

