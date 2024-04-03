Superbon admits his style is now more suited for kickboxing: "I'm a little bit more comfortable"

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand says his fighting style has evolved from Muay Thai to a more kickboxing-focused approach.

The 33-year-old Bangkok native started off in 'the art of eight limbs' but eventually became the world's best kickboxer when he competed in ONE Championship.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superbon talked about the difference in his skill set when he converted from Muay Thai to kickboxing.

The Singha Mawynn representative said:

"Yes, [I feel more comfortable doing kickboxing]. I think it's been six to seven years, around there, since I've been fighting only in kickboxing. And I think I'm a little bit more comfortable because kickboxing does not have as much weapons. Because in Muay Thai, you can clinch, you can elbow, you can have more techniques in Muay Thai. And that means we have to worry a lot."

Superbon says he prefers kickboxing's more restrictive rule set, and by all indications, the 33-year-old has certainly flourished.

Superbon will battle with No.2-ranked ONE Championship kickboxing contender and longtime rival Marat Grigorian of Armenia this weekend. The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com this Friday morning, April 5th.

Superbon says he is the best kickboxer in the world: "Right now, I don't see anyone"

Just days before he attempts to become a ONE world champion again, Superbon Singha Mawynn declares he has no equal in featherweight kickboxing.

He told ONE Championship

"Right now, I don't see anyone. Before, Sitthichai was good too. But now he's going down."

Poll : Who wins the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event? Superbon Marat Grigorian 0 votes View Discussion