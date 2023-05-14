Superbon blasts Trainer Gae in training session ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Superbon is back into gear with a new training session with world class coach Trainer Gae.

The Thai superstar is striving to correct past mistakes in order to get himself back into a world title picture again.

Superbon has teamed up with long-time coach and friend Trainer Gae to prepare him for war at next month’s ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

ONE Championship shared the clip of Superbon blasting through pads with the caption:

“Superbon gets into GEAR ⚙️ as he prepares to battle Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video! Will we see any new tricks from the former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion on June 9? 🤔 @superbon_banchamek.”

The video received some instant reaction from the fans, especially those who are cheering for his redemption.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

@reggie.ivantry:

"Lets go Superbon!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@kingsonlymma:

"That front kick was mad disrespectful 😂😂😂😂 the way he fell 😭😂"

@michaelanthonypastore:

“Best of luck Fratello 🙏🙏🙏”

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion finally met his match in January when he faced Chingiz Allazov for the first time in ONE Championship.

Before the Allazov fight, Superbon was the most dominant world champion in his category. He defeated world-class strikers such as Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian, with devastating effect.

However, Allazov found a way to break the puzzle with an astounding second-round KO. Therefore, Superbon is more motivated than ever to beat his next opponent in redeeming fashion.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be aired live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, June 9, in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

