Look back at Superbon’s iconic KO of the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan

ONE Championship re-shared Superbon’s knockout win against Giorgio Petrosyan.

In July 2020, Superbon made his ONE debut with a unanimous decision win against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Fifteen months later, the Thai superstar was matched up against the legendary Petrosyan in a highly-anticipated matchup for the inaugural featherweight kickboxing world championship.

The Singha Mawynn affiliate was well-respected at the time, but Petrosyan was expected to get his hand raised. In the second round, Superbon shocked the world by landing a head kick that instantly knocked out ‘The Doctor.’ ONE Championship recently posted the entire fight on YouTube to acknowledge the unforgettable moment.

Superbon defended his title once in March 2022, adding Marat Grigorian to his iconic run to start his promotional tenure. On January 13, everything changed for the 32-year-old when he fought Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6. Allazov came out firing and secured a stunning second-round knockout to become the new featherweight kickboxing world champion.

On June 9, the Thai superstar looks to get back on track at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The former world champion has been matched up against the number five-ranked Tayfun Ozcan. ‘Turbine’ holds a promotional record of 1-2, with his last fight being a unanimous decision loss against Grigorian in September 2022.

ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Check out the ONE Fight Night 11 fight card below:

