Superbon celebrates Songkran with Khun Suek Muay Thai

Superbon Singha Mawynn celebrated Songkran with his Khun Suek Muay Thai teammates.

Songkran is the New Year's celebration in Thailand, which takes place in April. The former 2x ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion celebrated the special day by joining his teammates for a day of outdoor activities, which included an abundance of water balloons. Superbon posted a video and photo of the festivities on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Happy Songkran day from here @khunsuekmuaythai_official 💦”

Superbon made his ONE Championship debut in July 2020, defeating Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong by unanimous decision to solidify himself as a legitimate title contender. In his second appearance with the promotion, the Thai superstar became the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion with a highlight-reel knockout against Giorgio Petrosyan.

In March 2022, the former Kunlun Fight World Max Tournament winner secured his first title defense by taking out Marat Grigorian at ONE X. Superbon last fought in January against Chingiz Allazov, the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion. Allazov was somewhat underestimated heading into the bout before quickly silencing the doubters.

At ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, Allazov shook up the featherweight kickboxing division. The 29-year-old dominated the former pound-for-pound king, securing a vicious knockout in the second round. It’s unclear what’s next for the former champion.

There is an argument that he deserves an immediate rematch, but ‘Chinga’ won decisively, so ONE Championship might take the division in another direction. If the Thai superstar doesn’t fight Allazov next, he could be matched up with Tayfun Ozcan or a rematch against Grigorian, Petrosyan, or Sitthichai.

