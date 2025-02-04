Superbon confident he could beat Tawanchai if they meet again under kickboxing rules: “I would have an advantage”

ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon is ready to face Tawanchai PK Saenchai again despite dropping a devastating TKO loss to the young fighter at ONE 170 a couple of weeks ago.

After Tawanchai's victory, Superbon expressed willingness to defend his kickboxing gold against his 25-year-old counterpart in a future third bout between the two.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon said he believes he will emerge victorious if they meet again under kickboxing rules.

The Superbon Training Camp founder said:

"If we were to have a third fight under kickboxing rules, I think I would have an advantage over Tawanchai because of the rules."

Superbon added:

"If Tawanchai wants to challenge my kickboxing title, I'd be more than happy. I'm ready to defend my belt against anyone, including Tawanchai."

Superbon faced Tawanchai for a chance at the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 170 but ultimately fell short in his bid to add another golden belt to his collection.

ONE 170 was broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Jan. 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the event on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Superbon remains confident despite loss against Tawanchai: "I feel like my body is still as strong as ever"

Even at 34 years of age, Superbon believes he can still hang with the best of the best in martial arts, and he still has much to offer fans moving forward.

He told ONE Championship:

"I feel like my body is still as strong as ever. Because that day I was hit directly about 20 times, but I still got up after the game. Which makes me feel that I don't have a problem with getting punched. It's just that when I was hit on the chin directly, anyone would fall."

