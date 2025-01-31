“I feel more comfortable” - Superbon open to defending his featherweight kickboxing belt in a potential trilogy with Tawanchai

Despite suffering a brutal knockout loss against Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 170, Superbon is more than confident in his ability to successfully defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing crown in a potential trilogy fight.

The first time around, Tawanchai landed a majority decision over Superbon. Tawanchai made it much more definitive the second time, scoring a dominant technical knockout at the 70-second mark of the second round.

Trending

Having gone two-up on Superbon, Tawanchai is now setting his sights on taking the 26 pounds of kickboxing gold sitting around Superbon's waist — a challenge that the reigning champ welcomes with open arms despite a spotty track record against his fellow Thai warrior.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“For example, the move that knocked me out wouldn't be allowed in kickboxing," Superbon told ONE while referencing his defeat at ONE 170. "Kickboxing is more about timing and combinations, which I feel more comfortable with."

Though Tawanchai is best known for his work in the art of eight limbs, he does have two kickboxing wins under the ONE banner, including a third-round knockout against former GLORY Kickboxing titleholder Davit Kiria.

Tawanchai says he only needs 'two or three months' to prepare for kickboxing clash with Superbon

While Superbon may not be convinced that Tawanchai can compete with him in eight-ounce gloves, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder disagrees.

"Just let me train for two to three months," Tawanchai said at a ONE 170 media event. "I'm confident I can adapt to the rules and fight for the title."

Now having gone 2-0 against Superbon and extending his own unbeaten streak to eight, there's a very good possibility that Tawanchai will get the chance to do exactly that later this year.

Is a trilogy fight for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship the fight to make, or is it time for the two Thai superstars to take a break from one another?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.