Superbon couldn’t handle getting floored three times by Chingiz Allazov

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is used to being the hammer rather than the nail, and not the other way around. So much so, that he admittedly had no idea how to respond when Chingiz Allazov gave him a taste of his own medicine at ONE Fight Night 6 last January.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his return fight since that shocking defeat, the 32-year-old recalled the moments leading to arguably the worst loss of his storied career.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai product, who is usually on the giving end of highlight reel knockouts, said he did not know what to do when the tables were turned:

“I just forgot what I had to do in that situation. And when I got the second and third knockdown, it was too late for me. So, I have to come up with what I have to do when I get a count. The key is not to get up too early.”

Truth be told, it’s not like Superbon was winning the fight and suffered a flash knockout. ‘Chinga’ was already getting the better of him in the first round, and got caught with a massive right cross in round two that put him on his behind.

He had two chances to regain his bearings after the first two downs but made the grave mistake of getting back up too early, which hindered his ability to recover.

Rewatch the whole fight, here:

Then again, legends are determined not by their success, but by how they bounce back from their setbacks.

Superbon may have stumbled, but he’s not dead in the water just yet.

The Thai striking savant will get a chance to redeem himself at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video on June 9 against Tayfun Ozcan. We can expect the entire Lumpinee Stadium on its feet if Superbon conquers his demons and gets his hand raised anew.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available free of charge for Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.

