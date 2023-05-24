Superbon counts down the weeks heading into his return

ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov can’t come fast enough for Superbon Singa Mawynn. The kickboxing superstar is battle-ready for June 9 as he faces the No.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Tayfun Ozcan for a possible shot at the coveted world title.

He went on Instagram this week to spread the hype with a snap of the official ONE poster. In the caption, he wrote:

“3 more weeks to go 👊🏽💯 @onechampionship #ONEFightNight11.”

Fans expressed their excitement over the news, often sending the Thai superstar messages of support from all across Asia.

For instance, Hong Kong Olympian and NCAA fencing national champion Kaylin Hsieh cheered from overseas with the post:

"Let’s go!!! 🔥🔥🔥"

Other fans added:

arvidgunardi:

"You need to win this champ!"

kaensak:

"Let go brother 💪💪💪"

At ONE Fight Night 6, then-ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn experienced the biggest challenge of his world title reign when he fought Chingiz Allazov.

His European rival was super competitive from the get-go and managed to capture both the victory and the belt via second-round knockout. It was a shocking upset that shook the kickboxing world, especially Superbon.

Fortunately for Superbon, his path to redemption starts in three weeks when he faces Ozcan. This fight is a major opportunity for him to showcase some improvements he made to his game, relying not only on previous strategies but also any new techniques he’s learned over the past few months.

Watch ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov in the U.S or Canada live and for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

Poll : 0 votes