Superbon giving Masaaki Noiri world title unification fight his full attention: "I need to be ready for him"

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, does not take the divisional interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri lightly because the Japanese athlete is not just a regular opponent.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon claimed that he's not leaving any stones unturned and will be preparing well for Noiri because he's also a champion like himself.

"Everyone is strong in ONE Championship. So I need to be ready for him, because he [is] not just like a normal fighter, he's a champion."

Noiri has set the stage for a unification battle with Superbon when he scored a massive upset win over Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 last March 23 with a third-round TKO finish to secure the 26-pound golden belt.

This victory by the former K-1 champion also spoiled the potential immediate trilogy fight between Superbon and Tawanchai.

The 34-year-old striking maestro is coming off a Round 2 TKO defeat at the hands of Tawanchai last January at ONE 170 in their ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title clash. But he remains optimistic that he will get one back against his rival in the foreseeable future and become a two-sport world champion.

Superbon claims people should not stop overlooking Masaaki Noiri after incredible win over Tawanchai

In a recent interview, Superbon also said that fans and pundits should start giving Masaaki Noiri his due respect, especially after that stunning victory over Tawanchai.

He also added that anything can happen in the sport, and upsets such as Noiri's triumph are just normal to occur.

"A little bit [surprised], yes, but it's normal because, like in this class, this weight class, everyone can win. Look, he's very good in kickboxing, he's a champion in Japan, in K1, or everything. It's not easy to beat [him] up. You cannot let him down because you feel like Tawanchai is too good, bu you know, in this sport anything can happen."

