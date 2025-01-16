Superbon has the perfect counter to Tawanchai’s "energy and power" in world title sequel: "Skills and technique, I'm better" 

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon thinks he has just the right traits to overcome Tawanchai PK Saenchai's explosive ways when the pair run it back in the headline attraction of ONE 170.

The striking veteran hopes to accomplish history and become a two-sport world champion with Tawanchai's featherweight Muay Thai world title up for grabs inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Jan. 24.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of fight night, he revealed what led to his downfall in their first fight and how it has served as a lesson for this sequel.

He shared:

"The skills and the technique, I'm better. But I got defeated because of the energy and power, which will surely be different in this upcoming fight."

As an athlete who strives for perfection, the Bangkok-based clearly has left no stone unturned in his bid to reign atop two striking disciplines.

Now, all eyes will be focused on him to see whether he can walk the talk and get his year off to a dream start at ONE 170.

Tawanchai won't be surprised by what Superbon brings to the table

Like Superbon, Tawanchai does not lack any self-esteem as he seeks to take home another enthralling win over his Thai compatriot.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 25-year-old megastar assertively stated that nothing the challenger brings will surprise him:

"Superbon's strength is his sharp eye, razor attack, and good timing. But now I can read him like a book. I know every trick he [is] going to bring me, but I won't say it now."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

