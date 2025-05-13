Superbon says Nong-O can move past Kongthoranee after ‘one-sided’ beatdown in sequel: “Don’t think a trilogy is needed”

Superbon doesn't see any need for a trilogy fight between Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. After coming up short against Kongthoranee in February, Nong-O avenged his latest loss in impressive fashion at ONE Fight Night 31, landing a unanimous decision victory over the 28-year-old Thai sensation, snapping a two-fight losing skid in the process.

Ad

Ad

Trending

With Nong-O and Kongthoranee's series deadlocked at 1-1, some fans are lobbying for a rubber match between the two Muay Thai stars.

However, Superbon doesn't agree. He said at the ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight press conference:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I don't think a trilogy is needed, because their levels is far apart. If Kongthoranee didn’t drop Nong-O, Nong-O dominated the fight. This is just my personal opinion. I don't know how other people think, but for me, if Nong-O wasn’t wobbled, I think today's fight was one-sided."

Ad

Ad

Superlek impressed with how Nong-O recovered after getting rocked by Kongthoranee

While Nong-O walked away with a decisive decision victory at ONE Fight Night 31, the win didn't come without its adversity.

In the second round, Nong-O was noticeably rocked during an exchange, but he managed to recover and put together an impressive third round, securing a much-needed W. " Superlek said:

Ad

"At the beginning of the second round, he still did well, but the game changed because he was wobbled. Nong-O tried his best to avoid getting counted. And came back from the middle to the end of round two onwards. He looked much better in round three."

With a win over the third-ranked contender in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, Nong-O is aiming for a shot at the division's top prize, which is currently vacant.

Should Nong-O's next fight be for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown, or does the Thai legend have more work to do in his new weight class?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.