Superbon says Nong-O can move past Kongthoranee after ‘one-sided’ beatdown in sequel: “Don’t think a trilogy is needed”

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 13, 2025 01:41 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship

Superbon doesn't see any need for a trilogy fight between Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. After coming up short against Kongthoranee in February, Nong-O avenged his latest loss in impressive fashion at ONE Fight Night 31, landing a unanimous decision victory over the 28-year-old Thai sensation, snapping a two-fight losing skid in the process.

With Nong-O and Kongthoranee's series deadlocked at 1-1, some fans are lobbying for a rubber match between the two Muay Thai stars.

However, Superbon doesn't agree. He said at the ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight press conference:

"I don't think a trilogy is needed, because their levels is far apart. If Kongthoranee didn’t drop Nong-O, Nong-O dominated the fight. This is just my personal opinion. I don't know how other people think, but for me, if Nong-O wasn’t wobbled, I think today's fight was one-sided."
Superlek impressed with how Nong-O recovered after getting rocked by Kongthoranee

While Nong-O walked away with a decisive decision victory at ONE Fight Night 31, the win didn't come without its adversity.

In the second round, Nong-O was noticeably rocked during an exchange, but he managed to recover and put together an impressive third round, securing a much-needed W. " Superlek said:

"At the beginning of the second round, he still did well, but the game changed because he was wobbled. Nong-O tried his best to avoid getting counted. And came back from the middle to the end of round two onwards. He looked much better in round three."

With a win over the third-ranked contender in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, Nong-O is aiming for a shot at the division's top prize, which is currently vacant.

Should Nong-O's next fight be for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown, or does the Thai legend have more work to do in his new weight class?

