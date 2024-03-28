Superbon says ONE world champions Rodtang, Phetjeeja, Prajanchai have the best fight IQ in striking

For former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, Thailand is home to top minds in the striking arts, citing current ONE champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Prajanchai PK Saenchai, and Phetjeeja as among them.

The 33-year-old Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout shared this in a recent interview with ONE Championship, when asked to give his take on who has the best fight IQ in the promotion.

Superbon said:

"I'd probably go with Rodtang. He has a lot of fight IQ and he's tough. Prajanchai and Phetjeeja, too, they've got a really good fight IQ, too. Three of them are all good."

Rodtang has long held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and is widely considered as one of the top fighters in the promotion.

Meanwhile, Prajanchai and Phetjeeja became the undisputed world champions in the strawweight and atomweight kickboxing divisions, respectively, in their last fights.

Prajanchai knocked out former divisional king Joseph Lasiri in the opening round of their unification fight in December, while Phetjeeja outlasted former atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd by unanimous decision in their own unification showdown early this month.

Superbon looks to show that he is still among the best in the kickboxing lane at ONE Friday Fights 58

Superbon Singha Mawynn shoots for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in his scheduled fight next week and to show he is still one of the top fighters in the striking art.

The Pattalung, Thailand, native battles familiar foe Marat Grigorian of Armenia at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is part of Superbon's redemption tour after losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing gold to current champion Chingiz Allazov in January last year.

After losing the world title, he bounced back with an impressive second-round KO victory over Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan in June.

Superbon made a go for the featheweight Muay Thai gold in his last fight December against reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai but lost by majority decision.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, he is out to get a victory against Grigorian, who he defeated in a title match in March 2022 when he was still the champion, and use it as a springboard for a unification bout against Allazov.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 58 live from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website.