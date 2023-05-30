Superbon spars with Muay Thai star Diesellek in his new gym

Former kickboxing kingpin Superbon Singha Mawynn is fired up in the gym, preparing for his return at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. To give him some extra motivation this week, Superbon locked arms with Diesellek Muaythai, a former Rajadamnern Stadium champion, to sharpen his skillsets.

Knowing the reaction he’d get from the fans, the Thai superstar shared a series of photographs of himself posing with the legendary Muay Thai star, along with pictures of his new facility.

In the caption on Instagram, Superbon wrote:

“Sparring with @diesellek_muaythai this morning at @superbon.trainingcamp @underarmourth.”

Like clockwork, fans flocked online to congratulate Superbon on the launch of his new Muay Thai gym. Check out their reactions below:

Simonmarcusno1:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥 looks great.”

pop_popzilla:

“I have to go. Congratulations. The gym is very beautiful.”

gaborspj:

“Awesome my brother! Looks great! Congratulations! 🙂👍💪❤️👊👏🔥🙏.”

Superbon is taking his training seriously after having suffered a devastating loss to reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov this past January.

Previously, Superbon had been a dominant world title holder before meeting Allazov. He achieved historic wins over Muay Thai legends such as Marat Grigorian, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, making him one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world.

Unfortunately, January 13 just wasn’t his night. But now, he’s using multiple methods to stay in shape to produce one of the biggest comebacks of his career this June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Watch Superbon vs. Ozcan live and for free in North America on Amazon Prime Video.

