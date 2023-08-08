Supergirl not closing the door on possible MMA transition: “I really want to try a new thing”

Don’t be surprised if ONE rising star Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak follows the footsteps of her sister Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak and forges her own path in mixed martial arts.

The Muay Thai and kickboxing prodigy is always up for new challenges, including plying her trade in MMA someday.

In the aftermath of her remarkable three-round beatdown of Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 13 last weekend, ‘Supergirl’ gladly shared her desire to become a multi-sport athlete under the ONE banner.

The 19-year-old said in her ONE Fight Night 13 post-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

“Yes, I want to try. I really want to try a new thing. I've practiced [MMA] just a little bit but I like to watch them. So I feel like I want to do this too.”

As history suggests, Muay Thai fighters have naturally found success in MMA due to their world-class striking skills and innate toughness.

Despite her young age, ‘Supergirl’ is already one of the most dangerous female strikers in the world today, as evidenced by her masterful showing against the former ISKA world champion.

‘Supergirl’ made minced meat out of Fernandez, brutalizing her with pin-point combinations and using her reach advantage to the fullest.

Plus, the Thai slugger’s vicious clinching game and signature spear knees will no doubt cause some problems even for the best women martial artists today. However, the biggest challenge for strikers transitioning to MMA is whether or not they can be proficient with the intricacies of grappling.

‘Supergirl’, for one, already revealed in previous interviews that she trains jiu-jitsu with ‘Wondergirl’ from time to time. For now, ‘Supergirl’ has her sights on a kickboxing crown, but the sky is certainly the limit for this amazing fighter.

Watch her full interview with SCMP MMA here: