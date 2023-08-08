Supergirl happy she got to use her signature spear knees against Lara Fernandez

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak added another impressive win to her resume on Friday night, besting two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 13.

Coming off a closely-contested split decision loss against Stamp Fairtex in January, ‘Supergirl’ bounced back in a big way, landing a unanimous victory over one of the most decorated strikers in women’s kickboxing.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson after her big win, Jaroonsak revealed her game plan going into the bout and how she was able to leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with her hand raised.

“I’m so excited. I prepared my spear knees,” Jaroonsak said. “I used the spear knees without clinching. In round 2, I just touched her hand and tried to do a kickboxing combination with the knee.”

With her win over Lara Fernandez, ‘Supergirl’ moved to 3-1 under the ONE Championship banner whilst scoring her 40th career victory overall. Meanwhile, her opponent, Lara Fernandez, fell to 1-3 in ONE, including back-to-back losses in the span of three weeks. On July 14, ‘Pizza Power’ suffered a 26-second knockout against Muay Thai sensation Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 12.

On September 29th, Anna Jaroonsak’s sister, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak will look for her fourth win inside the Circle as she faces reigning strawweight women’s world champion Xiong Jing Nan in a special rules striking bout at ONE Fight Night 14.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.