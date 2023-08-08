‘Supergirl’ Anna Jaroonsak eyes kickboxing world title in ONE Championship: “I can face anyone”

Thai superstar ‘Supergirl’ Anna Jaroonsak is fresh off a resounding victory over Spain’s Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 13, and is already looking ahead to what could be in her very near future.

‘Supergirl’ and ‘Pizza Power’ locked horns at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video last Friday night. After three full rounds of action, it was the Thai star who would come out on top, winning via unanimous decision.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch Chilson in the ring, ‘Supergirl’ made her intent to compete for the kickboxing world title known.

The 19-year-old phenom said:

“It’s challenging to try new things. I can face anyone but I would like to get that [kickboxing] belt.”

The ONE Championship atomweight star is in a stacked division filled with some incredible names. The reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion is none-other-than American Janet Todd, and a showdown between ‘JT’ and ‘Supergirl’ definitely sounds compelling.

Although if she prefers it, ‘Supergirl’ could also take the Muay Thai route and go after ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycie Hellen Rodrigues.

Needless to say, the sky’s the limit for ‘Supergirl’ and if she plays her cards right, a world title opportunity could be well on the horizon.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.