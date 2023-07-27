'Supergirl' admits she's still adjusting to kickboxing rules: “I might unintentionally do elbow strikes”

Thai striking superstar ‘Supergirl’ Anna Jaroonsak is adept at the ‘art of eight limbs,’ having competed in Muay Thai since she was very little. Fighting has been instilled into her bones at a young age, having trained in Thailand’s national martial art with her sister, under the guidance of their father.

After joining ONE Championship in September 2020, however, Jaroonsak was faced with the possibility of competing in various fighting disciplines, including mixed martial arts, submission grappling, and kickboxing.

In her next fight, she will enter the kickboxing arena to take on Spain’s Cristina Morales. The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Jaroonsak admits that she still hasn’t gotten a complete grasp of kickboxing just yet, and says she might get confused in the heat of battle.

‘Supergirl’ said:

“I might unintentionally do elbow strikes or grab my opponent’s neck [in the clinch]. I’ll need to adjust that. Also, I’ll need to improve my speed in order to fight in kickboxing style.”

If anyone can do it, ‘Supergirl’ sure can. The talented 19-year-old Thai phenom has the tools necessary to be successful in kickboxing, if she can get past her next opponent.

