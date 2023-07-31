Supergirl draws Lara Fernandez after Cristina Morales pulls out due to pregnancy

Rising star Anna Jaroonsak will have a new opponent when she steps between the ropes of the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday.

‘Supergirl’ will now face Spanish striker Lara Fernandez in a kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 13 after her original opponent Cristina Morales pulled out of the bout after announcing her pregnancy.

ONE Championship Thailand announced the development on Instagram:

“Lara Fernandez accepts the challenge, she faces Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak because Cristina Morales had to withdraw.”

‘Supergirl’, 19, practically dominated the Thai local scene and brought that same level of intensity when she arrived in the big leagues in 2020.

The Thai star was on fire the moment she stepped foot inside the Circle stringing together two straight wins against Milagros Lopez and Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

Jaroonsak last fought this past January when she took former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex to the distance.

Stamp and ‘Supergirl’ put on a show-stopping performance at ONE Fight Night 6. But, it was the Fairtex star who ultimately got the split decision win and the $50,000 bonus.

The performance that ‘Supergirl’ put on, however, had so much impact on the fans that ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong decided to award her with a $50,000 bonus just a week later.

Fernandez, meanwhile, is one of the most successful strikers to come out of Spain this generation.

‘Pizza Power’ is a former WBC Muay Thai and a two-time ISKA Kickboxing world champion.

‘Supergirl’ and Fernandez’ kickboxing match, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.