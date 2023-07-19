WATCH: Supergirl shows off her soul-crushing knees in training

Muay Thai darling ‘Supergirl’ Anna Jaroonsak is back in full training to prepare for her upcoming war at ONE Fight Night 13.

Dead-set on giving fans an entertaining showdown, ‘Supergirl’ was seen drilling a series of “stuffing knees” to get the ultimate finish she’s been craving for months.

As fans remember, the knees are one of the most devastating strikes in her game, which by the looks of it, are still as powerful and menacing as ever.

This week, ONE Championship highlighted her gut-scrambling knees on Instagram with the caption that said:

“Jabbing knees 🦵💥 Supergirl returns to face Cristina Morales in an atomweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video 💪 Who'll walk away with the W? @supergirl_jaroonsakgym.”

Watch the clip below:

A product of the Jaroonsak Muay Thai gym, Supergirl has grown exponentially since her first appearance in ONE and continues to shock fans with her tenacity and willpower to win fights.

In her last outing alone, she demonstrated the ability to go round-for-round against a top-tier striker in ONE, Stamp Fairtex, earlier this year.

She gave the former two-sport world champion a run for her money with her speed, striking abilities, and power forward pressure, which was a welcoming surprise for all the hard-core sports fans who watched from the stands.

After nearly winning the matchup by split-decision, Jaroonsak won a $50,000 USD performance bonus for her spectacular effort by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

With that said, Supergirl heads to her next kickboxing match with a rush of confidence as she tackles her next challenge in Spanish rising star Cristina Morales on August 4.

Watch ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian, and all other fight events live in U.S. Primetime on Friday, August 4, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.