Supergirl enlists aid of "sports science coach" to help her prepare for return to action at ONE Fight Night 34

Atomweight Muay Thai sensation Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak of Thailand is coming back with vengeance, and she’s brought out the big guns for her return to the world’s largest martial arts organization.‘Supergirl’ is back in ONE Championship action this weekend, and she has added cutting-edge sports science methodology to boost her training regimen ahead of her comeback fight.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Supergirl explained her enhanced conditioning focus and her upgraded training approach. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe told the promotion:&quot;I'm also working with a sports science coach who's helping me build strength and improve my physical conditioning. He teaches me techniques beyond just running and push-ups, focusing on strengthening specific areas like my ankles and back.&quot;The 21-year-old star is taking a more measured approach to her return to the ring, and fans can expect the absolute best from ‘Supergirl’.Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is set to return against Bulgarian star Teodora Kirilova in a three-round atomweight Muay Thai clash.The two face off at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.The event takes place at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak on why she took a break from fighting, social media: “It affected my mental health’Being a superstar athlete takes a toll not only on the physical health of a fighter, but also on the mental health. And it’s the reason why Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak chose to step away from the limelight for the past two years.She told ONE Championship:“Over the past couple of years, as I started gaining recognition, and social media became a big part of it, it affected my mental health. I almost quit fighting because of all the negative comments online. I felt so down, almost depressed, and was having panic attacks. Sometimes, I couldn’t even sleep.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak’s next fight.