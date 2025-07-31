  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Supergirl enlists aid of "sports science coach" to help her prepare for return to action at ONE Fight Night 34

Supergirl enlists aid of "sports science coach" to help her prepare for return to action at ONE Fight Night 34

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:05 GMT
Anna &lsquo;Supergirl&rsquo; Jaroonsak - Photo by ONE Championship
Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Atomweight Muay Thai sensation Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak of Thailand is coming back with vengeance, and she’s brought out the big guns for her return to the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Ad

‘Supergirl’ is back in ONE Championship action this weekend, and she has added cutting-edge sports science methodology to boost her training regimen ahead of her comeback fight.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Supergirl explained her enhanced conditioning focus and her upgraded training approach.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

She told the promotion:

"I'm also working with a sports science coach who's helping me build strength and improve my physical conditioning. He teaches me techniques beyond just running and push-ups, focusing on strengthening specific areas like my ankles and back."

The 21-year-old star is taking a more measured approach to her return to the ring, and fans can expect the absolute best from ‘Supergirl’.

Ad

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is set to return against Bulgarian star Teodora Kirilova in a three-round atomweight Muay Thai clash.

The two face off at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

The event takes place at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak on why she took a break from fighting, social media: “It affected my mental health’

Being a superstar athlete takes a toll not only on the physical health of a fighter, but also on the mental health. And it’s the reason why Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak chose to step away from the limelight for the past two years.

Ad

She told ONE Championship:

“Over the past couple of years, as I started gaining recognition, and social media became a big part of it, it affected my mental health. I almost quit fighting because of all the negative comments online. I felt so down, almost depressed, and was having panic attacks. Sometimes, I couldn’t even sleep.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications