‘Supergirl’ says she’s on par with Smilla Sundell in terms of raw skill: “I think I’m comparable”

Atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing contender Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak believes and claims that she possesses the same skills as reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

The 19-year-old Thai phenom declared this in her most recent interview with ONE Championship, where she pointed out that ‘The Hurricane’s’ only advantage is her bigger and stronger physical attributes. However, skill-wise, she thinks that they are on par.

‘Supergirl’ stated:

“Muay Thai is our mutual background. I think our styles in kickboxing are not that much different because we both adopted it from Muay Thai.

For Muay Thai, she has more advantage in strength and physique. In terms of skill, I think I’m comparable.”

She may have valid reasons to say this because her record speaks for itself. The Jaroonsak Muaythai-affiliated athlete has a record of three wins and one loss under the world's largest martial arts organization.

‘Supergirl’ has Muay Thai wins over Milagros Lopez and Ekaterina Vandaryeva. She also has a kickboxing victory at the expense of Lara Fernandez, while her lone defeat in the promotion was courtesy of Stamp Fairtex, who defeated her via a close split decision in their January 2023 showdown at ONE Fight Night 6.

Currently, ‘Supergirl’ is preparing for her next challenge against Cristina Morales this November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16, where they will be competing in an atomweight kickboxing match inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

If ‘Supergirl’ can get an incredible victory over Morales, she might be able to earn herself a world title shot against ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd or perhaps even a date with strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell, in the near future.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.