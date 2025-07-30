Supergirl says she had to step away from social media because it overwhelmed her: “It affected my mental health”

The Muay Thai star Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak used to be active on social media like many teenagers. She, however, decided to step away from it to maintain some balance as she went deep in her professional fighting career.The 21-year-old Jaroonsak Muaythai affiliate spoke about it in a recent interview with ONE Championship, relaying how negative comments online really affected her mental health, prompting her to reconsider her exposure to social media.Supergirl shared:&quot;Over the past couple of years, as I started gaining recognition, and social media became a big part of it, it affected my mental health.&quot;She further added:&quot;I almost quit fighting because of all the negative comments online. I felt so down, almost depressed, and was having panic attacks. Sometimes, I couldn’t even sleep.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSupergirl has been part of ONE Championship since 2020, competing in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. She has battled some of the top stars in the promotion, including Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex, holding her own against them to establish herself as among the rising stars in the &quot;Home of Martial Arts.&quot;Supergirl returns to action at ONE Fight Night 34Supergirl returns to ONE Championship action this week after nearly two years, looking to pick things up and forge ahead with her campaign.The Thai sensation will battle veteran Teodora Kirilova of Bulgaria in an atomweight Muay Thai joust at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video on Aug. 1 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONE Fight Night 34 will be the first for Supergirl in ONE since her last match in November 2023. Last time around, she absorbed an opening-round TKO loss to Spain's Cristina Morales.While away from competition, she spent more time with her family and in their training facility, allowing her to find a new sense of purpose in what she does. It is something she is looking to showcase at ONE Fight Night 34.Meanwhile, her opponent, Kirilova, is out to get her maiden victory in ONE Championship after losing in her promotional debut in March last year to Shir Cohen of Israel by TKO.ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.