Superlek admits grappling skills not there yet in potential MMA transition: “I don’t know enough”

Superlek has a ways to go before he'll feel comfortable competing in mixed martial arts.

As fight fans already know, the reigning two-sport king is one of the best strikers in all of combat sports—as evidenced by the Muay Thai and kickboxing ONE world championships that reside around his waist.

But when it comes to grappling, Superlek still has some work to do, especially if he hopes to one day compete in mixed martial arts.

"It’s a very interesting thing to do," Superlek told the South China Morning Post when asked about his first foray into grappling. "But I don’t know enough of grappling to compete. I know a bit about it, but not enough to compete in MMA yet.

"When I first watched it, I thought it was kinda aggressive, kinda violent, but when I look at it, it’s very similar to striking — there’s attack, counterattacking, and defense. It’s very interesting."

For now, Superlek will have to focus on defending his two titles, one of which will be on the line this Sunday, March 23 when ONE Championship heads to the Saitama Super Arena in Japan for a massive night of fights.

Superlek rematches Nabil Anane in a title unification showdown at ONE 172

This weekend, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will deliver one of the most loaded fight cards of 2025.

The event is scheduled to feature five world title clashes and the long-awaited showdown between Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa.

Before that, Superlek, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder, will step back inside the Circle for a unification clash with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nabil Anane.

It will be the second-ever meeting between Anane and Superlek. The first time around, 'The Kicking Machine' finished the 6'4" newcomer in just over half a round at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

Of course, a lot has changed. Anane is sitting on a six-fight win streak, including a title-winning first-round TKO over Nico Carrillo in January—setting the stage for his rematch with Superlek at ONE 172.

Who leaves with bragging rights and undisputed gold this Sunday in The Land of the Rising Sun?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

