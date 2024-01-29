ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 faced a tough task entering ONE 165, as he stepped in for the injured Rodtang Jitmuangnon to fight the debuting Takeru Segawa in the main event.

Superlek has fought a laundry list of elite-level fighters throughout his career, but taking on ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ in his home country of Japan was as difficult a task as it could be.

‘The Kicking Machine’ lived up to his moniker by taking away Takeru’s mobility through an endless barrage of kicks to his lead leg in the first two rounds, fully executing the gameplan.

Though ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ had his big moments in rounds three and four, he accumulated too much damage and Superlek took advantage of toward the end.

Fans hailed Superlek’s striking masterclass in the comments of ONE Championship’s Instagram video recapping his excellent in-ring awareness:

“Superlek sees Takeru shots; he just having some fun with short jabs practice”

“Takeru has heart but Superlek is on another level.”

“Bruh he took it easy on him… wanted to give a bit of a show!”

“Superlek a beast”

“The matrix”

What the win means for Superlek’s legacy

At 28 years old, Superlek has firmly established himself as one of the greatest strikers on the planet by defeating Takeru. The result marked only the fourth loss in his career.

Meanwhile, it was the ninth straight win for Superlek and his 13th victory within the world’s largest martial arts promotion, further strengthening his case for a hall of fame combat sports career.

Though he has nothing left to prove, the Thai star is a fighting champion through and through and whoever he takes on next in the ONE circle will have their hands full - just like the many others Superlek has fought.