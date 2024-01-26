There is no shortage of moments in combat sports wherein a fighter and his camp has put together a game plan only for it to go awry during the fight itself.

For Superlek Kiatmoo9, he cannot afford to deviate from what they have already developed as his ONE 165 opponent will be out to take advantage of any little mistake that the Thai star makes.

Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa will make his ONE Championship debut across Suprlek at the event happening on Sunday, January 28 and it will be for Sperlek’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Speaking with ONE Championship, ‘The Kicking Machine’ shared that alongside his intensive training, they have formulated a potentially foolproof game plan on how to defeat the Japanese sensation:

“I prepared a game plan for him. I believe he was going to come to pressure me from the beginning. I will probably spend the first round reading his moves. What style will he use to fight with me? And is he overconfident? I can't say much. Let's wait and see.”

Superlek aiming to exploit Takeru’s aggression

With the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, playing host to ONE 165, Takeru wants to put on a strong showing for the hometown crowd.

But Superlek has no plans of laying down for ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ and instead made it known that he has no fear of his opponent’s power and will look to turn his non-stop pace against him come Sunday, January 28.

By the end of the night, there can only be one winner, and Superlek is not willing to let go of his grasp on the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

.Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.