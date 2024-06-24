Superlek breaks down Kongthoranee’s arsenal ahead of ONE Friday Fights 68 clash

Superlek Kiatmoo9 will have his work cut out for him when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, June 28.

Before Stepping back inside the Circle ahead of his massive world title tilt with Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver, 'The Kicking Machine' will square off with streaking Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the ONE Friday Fights 68 co-main event.

While Superlek certainly needs no introduction, many fans may not be familiar with Kongthoranee's work even though he will be making his 10th walk to the Circle to meet Superlek.

Debuting in February 2023, Kongthoranee has amassed himself a stellar 8-1 record and is sitting on a seven-fight win streak with three highlight-reel KOs.

Assessing his opponents' skills during an interview with ONE Championship, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion was very aware of the impressive power and technical prowess that the 27-year-old up-and-comer possesses.

"He has knockout power, but also very technical, 'The Kicking Machine' said. "He’s slow, though. I do think he’s great. He’s confident, on top of his game."

Superlek has a pair of barnburners lined up for 2024

Of course, his fight with Kongthoranee isn't the only thing on Superlek's dance card this summer.

On Friday, September 6, 'The Kicking Machine' will head to The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—as ONE Championship presents ONE 168.

There, Superlek will face two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty as 'The General' puts his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line in a bout that is being touted as one of the biggest fights in the sport's history.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym product and Jonathan Haggerty enter the contest coming off an impressive string of wins. 'The Kicking Machine' scored a massive W over Rodtang Jitmuangnon in September, followed by a stellar five-round performance against Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty has landed KOs against the likes of former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama, reigning ONE bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade, and 'Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo.

Who leaves with the gold when the irresistible force meets the immovable object?

Follow this link for tickets for 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.