Superlek can’t wait to show the fruits of his labor against Tagir Khalilov: “I believe in my hard work”

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 is constantly working on his game to come up with a favorable outcome each time he goes out and competes.

It is the same tack he has employed for his scheduled fight this week against hard-hitting Russian Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

The two fighters battle in a flyweight Muay Thai joust, which is the main event for the fight night happening on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek said he is confident of coming out on top in his upcoming fight as he has put in the work needed in training, saying:

“We will all see that in the Ring. I still believe in myself. I believe in my hard work. Let’s see if it works there in the ring.”

At the ONE Fight Night 12, Superlek, who is the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, will be making his fourth appearance in ONE Championship for this year alone.

‘The Kicking Machine’ started 2023 by claiming the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in January, beating Daniel Puertas of Spain by unanimous decision. Two months later, he successfully defended the title over Thai-Australian challenger Danial Williams by technical knockout in the third round.

Then on June 23, he KO’d 6-foot-2 Algerian Nabil Anane in the opening round of their Muay Thai clash. Despite the short turnaround from his last fight, Superlek assured that he is in solid shape and ready to mix it up again.

Seeking to halt the Thai juggernaut’s winning run is Yekaterinburg native Tagir Khalilov, himself on a roll with back-to-back victories. ‘Samingpri’ is aiming to add Superlek to his list of conquered Thai opponents after finishing Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther in his previous matches.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

