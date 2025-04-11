Superlek chomping at the bit for revenge against Nabil Anane in highly anticipated trilogy: “We’ll definitely meet again”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 doesn't hold any resentment towards Nabil Anane despite coming up short in their sequel at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena last month.

'The Kicking Machine' and the Thai-Algerian youngster collided for the second time on the global stage of martial arts. Anane took a massive win over the former two-sport world champion, who lost his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the scale leading up to fight night.

The division's interim king sent his former tormentor down early and used his lanky frame and dynamite weapons to see off the pound-for-pound great via unanimous decision.

Despite suffering his first setback since 2021, Superlek remains in good spirits. 'The Kicking Machine' appeared on Yokkao's YouTube channel to give his flowers to Anane and made his intentions known on a rubber match, saying:

"I have no message for Nabil. I just congratulate him on his win. We’ll definitely meet again for the rematch. So I’ll see you in the ring."

Watch the full interview here:

Superlek reveals what led to his downfall at ONE 172 in Saitama

Superlek is not one to make excuses. The former two-sport world champion and reigning flyweight kickboxing king, however, did share that his mental game was in a bad spot for his Anane rematch due to his weigh-in day blip.

'The Kicking Machine' went on to add in the same interview with Yokkao:

"The real issue was my mental state. Failing the weight and hydration test really brought me down."

Who would you like to see the Thai megastar square off against when he returns?

Fight fans can catch the entire ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via replay for free at watch.onefc.com.

