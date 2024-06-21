Superlek confident his speed will spell danger for Kongthoranee: "I'm faster than him" 

Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes his speed will give him an advantage over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their ONE Friday Fights 68 showcase.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion faces his Thai compatriot in a Muay Thai joust, and he's done the necessary homework to get himself ready for another tough challenge inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Asia primetime on June 28.

Though he admits he hasn't fully figured out a perfect strategy to overwhelm the Sor Sommai athlete, he already sees one of his main traits giving him a trump card in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking exclusively to ONE Championship, Superlek said:

"I haven't figured out a solid plan yet, but for now, I know I'm faster than him."

The 28-year-old may not be the fastest striker across the flyweight division, but 'The Kicking Machine' makes up for where he lacks in that department with world-class IQ and striking.

That very much seems to be the case whenever he struts his stuff inside the ONE Circle, where he has so far won all but one fight with four knockouts.

Should he find a way to utilize his advantages over Kongthoranee, it will be business as usual for the Kiatmoo9 Gym superstar, who will then turn his attention to a super fight that goes down when ONE Championship returns to North America later this year.

ONE Friday Fights 68 will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check your local listing for more details.

Superlek prepared to face an evolved Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver

Slightly two months after Superlek features in the tentpole ONE Friday Fights card, the pound-for-pound striking sensation will run it back against Jonathan Haggerty on the stacked ONE 168: Denver card that goes down inside the Ball Arena in American primetime on Sept. 6.

'The Kicking Machine' already holds a finish of the English striker from their contest in Bolton, England, years back. But he acknowledges that his redo against the two-sport ONE world champion will be anything but easy.

He told the South China Morning Post previously:

"I feel like Haggerty has improved so much from that fight. His striking, his power, his speed, everything. He looks great."

Follow this link to purchase your ONE 168: Denver tickets.