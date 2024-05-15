"His fight IQ is insane" - Chatri Sityodtong says Superlek's "genius-level striking" makes him one of the best in the world

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is among those who believe that Superlek Kiatmoo9 still doesn't get the recognition he deserves.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, after all, is arguably one of the most skilled strikers in combat sports today, which he has proven time and time again in the world's largest martial arts organization.

In a recent appearance on the South China Morning Post's YouTube channel, the promotion's head honcho said it's 'The Kicking Machine's brilliant mind that separates him from the rest of the pack:

"Best striker full stop. Yeah, Superlek is definitely there. He is definitely pound-for-pound one of the very best strikers on the planet, in any martial art. His fight IQ is insane."

Moreover, Sityodtong cited the Thai destroyer's five-round brutalization of Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 last January as proof of his undeniable talent:

"We were probably able to pick apart all the tricks he was doing against Takeru, it was just genius-level stuff."

Watch Chatri Sityodtong's full interview with SCMP MMA:

Luckily for fight fans across the globe, Superlek's beautiful striking will once again be on full display in two upcoming events.

The Kiatmoo9 star will take on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Friday Fights 68 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 28.

This will be followed by a massive firefight in ONE's return to the United States against bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty.

Superlek says Jonathan Haggerty has grown leaps and bounds

While Superlek will be going up a weight class against 'The General', he will enter this match with the mental edge.

After all, 'The Kicking Machine' already bested 'The General' in battle before.

Still, Superlek believes that the previous win doesn't matter anymore, since Haggerty is a completely different fighter now.

The Thai megastar told Sportskeeda MMA:

"He's gained a lot of experience since the last time when we fought. I can say that he's on another level."