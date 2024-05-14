WATCH: Thai superstar Superlek ruthlessly baits Portuguese striker Rui Botelho before launching mind-bending kicks

Superlek Kiatmoo9 didn't reach the level of stardom he has without any tricks up his sleeves.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion isn't just one of the smartest fighters on the planet, he's also a calculated trickster who would play around with his opponents if he feels it could lead to his advantage.

That trickery was on full display when he relentlessly baited Portuguese star Rui Botelho in their 2019 encounter in Bangkok.

Superlek played mind games before unleashing an array of dizzying kicks that Botelho had no chance of blocking let alone parrying.

"Don't mess with the 'The Kicking Machine' 😠 Can the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion dethrone 'The General' at ONE 168 and capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title," posted ONE Championship on Instagram.

Superlek ultimately took a dominant unanimous decision win over Botelho in their match at ONE: Warriors of Light.

More than five years after that match, Superlek built an incredible 13-1 record in ONE Championship and became one of the best strikers of his generation.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion now has eyes on two-division and two-sport supremacy when he challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The super fight between the two world champions will go down at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.

Superlek proud to carry Thai flag along with Stamp Fairtex to the U.S. at ONE 168

Thailand will be well represented when ONE Championship returns to the United States in September, and one of its sons couldn't be any more prouder to carry the flag at ONE 168.

Superlek will figure in one of the card's highly anticipated fights, while ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex will help him carry the Thai identity in Denver.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the flyweight kickboxing king said it would be a great achievement if he and Stamp came away victorious in their respective matches in September.

"I'm honored to represent Thailand along with Stamp Fairtex. If we are able to get these belts, they will also belong to Thailand and all the Thai people. I will not disappoint the fans," said Superlek.

Stamp will challenge Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women's strawweight MMA world title in one of the card's featured world title matches.

ONE 168: Denver tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.