Superlek believes Jonathan Haggerty’s all-around arsenal will make him a tough opponent: “He has everything”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes that apart from knockout power, what makes Jonathan Haggerty a formidable opponent is his all-around fighting skills. It is something he said he must be mindful of in their scheduled title clash later this year in the United States.

'The Kicking Machine' will vie for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the possession of 'The General.'

The venue is ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6 in the Mile High City in Colorado, U.S.A., part of the event which be ONE Championship's second live on-ground event on U.S. soil.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek shared his thoughts on what makes Haggerty a not-so-easy opponent, relaying:

"His main strength is his power. He's also a well-rounded fighter with versatility. There are a lot of athletes whose highlights are punches, especially foreigners. Not Haggerty, though. He has everything a Muay Thai athlete should have."

At ONE 168, Superlek, who is the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, will be going a weight division higher. He allayed fears, however, of losing his speed in the process, saying it is a transition he is comfortable at doing.

Haggerty, meanwhile, will defend the bantamweight Muay Thai gold for the second time this year, after that against Brazilian Felipe Lobo in February, where he won by TKO in the third round.

ONE 168: Denver will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Tickets for the event are already available on Ticketmaster.

Superlek believes he can get the job done at ONE 168

Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows he is in for a tough challenge when he battles a bigger opponent in Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6 in the United States. He believes, however, that he has it in him to make things happen and get the job done.

A victory over 'The General' will make the Thai superstar a double ONE world champion as he is the current holder of the ONE flyweight kickboxing gold.

The Thai striker recognizes that it is not going to be an easy task but he underscored that he is up for the challege.

He made it known in a recent post on Instagram, where he posted a poster of ONE 168 and captioned it with:

"It's not an easy job, but it doesn't mean I can't do it. Let's meet."

Superlek is currently on a nine-fight winning streak, his last victory coming in January, where he successfully defended the ONE flyweight kickboxing gold against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.