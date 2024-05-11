Superlek addresses the biggest concern on moving up a weight class against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168

Superlek isn't concerned about losing his speed when he moves up in weight to face two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

On September 5, ONE Championship will return to North America when they travel to the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for ONE 168. In the co-main event, Haggerty looks to further his legacy by defending his bantamweight Muay Thai world title against flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek.

Superlek holds a promotional Muay Thai record of 9-0, including a win against Rodtang, but he hasn't secured ONE gold in "The Art of Eight Limbs." The Thai superstar has an opportunity to add another accomplishment to his legendary career if he can take out 'The General' when he moves up to bantamweight.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Superlek had this to say about maintaining his fighting skills at a higher weight class:

"I don't think going up one weight class will slow me down."

ONE 168 features two other champion vs champion matchups - Kade Ruotolo (c) vs Mikey Musumeci (lightweight submission grappling) and Xiong Jing Nan (c) vs Stamp Fairtex (women's strawweight MMA). Tickets for the must-see event on September 5 can be found here.

Jonathan Haggerty looks to continue proving he's a different fighter since moving up in weight

Jonathan Haggerty is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion who moved up to bantamweight after establishing an impressive resume. Since then, the UK superstar has looked like a fully evolved fighter after knocking out Nong-O, Felipe Lobo, and Fabricio Andrade.

With a win at ONE 168, Haggerty would further prove his full potential was reached by moving up in weight. It'll be easier said than done for the two-sport king, as Superlek holds wins against Rodtang (Muay Thai) and Takeru Segawa (kickboxing), validating him as one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet.