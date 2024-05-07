“The comeback is always better than the setback” - Jonathan Haggerty snatches victory from the jaws of defeat vs Felipe Lobo

If you look at Jonathan Haggerty's career in just the last five years alone, it's easy to say that he's reached the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. Enough that he can retire from the sport now and have a lasting legacy for generations.

Between 2019 and 2024, 'The General' lost his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, failed to regain it, bounced back with four straight wins, moved up in weight to win a new world title, and then capped it off with a second belt in a second sport.

His last outing, a successful world title defense against Felipe Lobo, was a microcosm of Jonathan Haggerty's career - a phoenix rising from the ashes. In the whirlwind of a firefight, 'The General' overcame a scary knockdown to eventually win via TKO in the third round.

Here's a video of the fight's highlights:

Jonathan Haggerty to defend ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver

On September 6, at ONE 168: Denver, ONE Championship will return to US soil. Their second-ever US card will have three confirmed world title bouts, with one of them being a massive champion vs champion bout between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Haggerty will defend one of his thrones - the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title - against fellow world champion Superlek, who currently holds the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

This bout has the makings of a Fight of the Year candidate, as both warriors exemplify legendary championship mettle. Superlek's last two bouts alone could top any best-of-the-year list, while Haggerty has shown inhuman resilience in every bout.

Follow this link for tickets for ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at the Ball Arena.